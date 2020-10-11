Lorraine Mae Noegel of Inverness, FL passed away while under the care of her loving family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on October 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Lorraine was born in Walnut Bottom, PA on October 21, 1928 to the late Wilbur and Velva (Gipe) Thrush. She was married to her husband Wallace Noegel for

60 years until his passing on November 4, 2013. Lorraine and Wallace made Citrus County their home in 1977 after relocating from Tampa, FL and worked as a beautician for many years

Lorraine became a member of the Fort Cooper Baptist Church in 1978 and worked as the church secretary for a time. She was a hat collector and wore a hat every day. She loved to read, garden, and was a member of the Tampa Garden Club. Lorraine enjoyed going to the beach and collecting shells, as well as sewing and crocheting. She was a talented floral designer and enjoyed painting. All in all she was a very creative lady.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Glenn Noegel and his wife Sandra of Hernando, Reece Noegel and his wife Holly of Citrus Springs; her brother Wilbur J. Thrush and his wife Grace of Floral City; and 3 grandchildren: David, Kurt and Kassi. In addition to her husband, Wallace, she is preceded in death by her nephew Daniel Thrush and her daughter, Dana Welton

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Lorraine will he be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Ft. Cooper Baptist Church in Inverness, with Pastor Marne Palmani, officiating. Lorraine's urn will be laid to rest with Wallace at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date. Cremation with care is under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Ft. Cooper Baptist Church.

