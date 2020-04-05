Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine "Renee" Rosenberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine (Renee) Rosenberger, age 79 years, with a life well loved and lived was called home by the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Renee was born in Jersey City, NJ in 1940.

In the late 1960s, for over 20 years, she unselfishly opened up her loving home in Miami, FL to raise a countless number of foster children while raising her own three children.

In her later years, she worked as a highly energetic real estate broker for over 20 years. In 1993, she met the love of her life, Charlie Rosenberger of Inverness, FL and got married in 1994.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents: James Sr. and Elizabeth Regan, Inverness, FL; her brother Frank Sr. Regan, Amarillo, TX; her nephew Frank Jr. Regan, Amarillo, TX; Her nieces: Patricia Regan, Amarillo, TX and Sharon Sawyer, Hudson, FL; her brother-in-law Ken Sr. Phillips, Weeki Wachee, FL. She is survived by her husband Charlie Rosenberger, Inverness, FL; Her brother: James Jr. Regan, Amarillo, TX; Her sisters: Carolyn Phillips, Weeki Wachee, FL; Elizabeth Finnen, Manahawkin, NJ and Lillian Davis, Manahawkin, NJ. Her daughters: Kelly Martinez, Miami, FL; Cherie Collins, Orlando, FL; Paula Gamble, Coeur d'Alene, ID and Tina Salas, Miami, FL. Her son: Casey Collins, Inverness FL. Her nieces: Tina Lucero, Amarillo TX; April Fowler, Amarillo, TX; Collen Finnen, Howell, NJ. Her nephews: John Reagan, Amarillo, TX; Michael Finnen, Tuckerton, NJ; Kevin Regan, Amarillo, TX; Ken Jr. Phillips, Spring Hill, FL; Josh Davis Manahawkin, NJ, Brett, Davis, Manahawkin, NJ. Her grandchildren: Alfred Jr. Salas, Miami FL; Jessica Niski, Miami, FL; Gabriel Martinez, Miami FL; Jade Martinez, Miami Fl; Christian Collins; Inverness, FL; Ethan Collins, Inverness, FL; Kasey Collins, Daytona, FL; William Collins, Daytona FL; Giovanna Limbaugh, Inverness, FL. Great Grandchild: Cayden Collins, Inverness, FL.

A private gathering will be at a later date to celebrate her life.

