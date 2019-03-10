|
Lorraine Z. Weeks, 89 of Hernando, died March 6, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Traverse City, MI on June 19, 1929 to the late Willis & Ernestene (Pahl) Burkholder. She was a member of several clubs and sold Avon for over 20 years. She had a "Kitchen Band" that entertained many at the nursing homes and for special events.
She is survived by her son, James Evans of Hernando, FL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Weeks, Kent City, FL; son, Billy L. Evans, Hernando, FL; two brothers: John D. Burkholder, Osprey, FL and Raymond Burkholder, Traverse City, MI; and her sister, Beverly Nyland, Hernando, FL.
The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Cremation, Inverness, FL is assisting the family with private cremation care arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019