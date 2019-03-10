Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Z. Weeks


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine Z. Weeks Obituary
Lorraine Z. Weeks, 89 of Hernando, died March 6, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Traverse City, MI on June 19, 1929 to the late Willis & Ernestene (Pahl) Burkholder. She was a member of several clubs and sold Avon for over 20 years. She had a "Kitchen Band" that entertained many at the nursing homes and for special events.
She is survived by her son, James Evans of Hernando, FL; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Weeks, Kent City, FL; son, Billy L. Evans, Hernando, FL; two brothers: John D. Burkholder, Osprey, FL and Raymond Burkholder, Traverse City, MI; and her sister, Beverly Nyland, Hernando, FL.
The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Cremation, Inverness, FL is assisting the family with private cremation care arrangements.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now