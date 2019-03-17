Lottie Mae Land Bresler, 93, of Homosassa Florida, joined hands with Jesus as she passed on to her heavenly home March 8, 2018.Lottie was a mother adored by all her children. She was admired by all who knew her for her joyful and servanthood spirit. She wasa mighty woman of God and faithful prayer warrior who could be called upon by all looking for comfort and a listening ear. Lottie was a lifelong resident of Citrus County and attended school at both Homosassa Elementary and Crystal River High. She and her children were members of "The First Church of Jesus Christ" in old Homosassa and later she a member of Christian Progression Center. She was a 4th generation descendant of the early settlers of this area through the Head and Spires families. She was born February 18, 1926 to James Audrey Land of Crystal River and Laurena Head Land (later McLeod) of Homosassa. Of note, during World War II, Lottie moved to Mobile, Alabama to work in the weapons factory at the then named Brookley Army Air Field base which employed more than 17,000 civilians. It was there while working in the war effort at "Brookley Field", as she always liked to call it, that she met the love of her life and husband to be, Arthur (Curly) Talmadge Bresler, of Bessemer, AL. After seeing each other in a local Toddle House restaurant Lottie and Curly soon knew and later admitted it was true love at first sight. Shortly after being married they lived 7 years in Johns, AL eventually making Homosassa their lifelong home together.

Lottie was a lover of nature. She especially loved red roses and growing showy flowers. She enjoyed the natural wildlife just outside her back door, including Grey Fox, Raccoons, Opossums, Armadillos; Waterfowl including Wood Ducks, Blue Heron, Egrets, Ibis, and White Cranes. She was an avid bird watcher noting Cardinals, Wrens, Titmouse, Woodpeckers, Chickadees, and many others. She loved fish and ... hush puppies … lol, but she certainly enjoyed seafood too. Lottie loved waitressing and serving people. In the 1960's, she worked with her two sisters at "MacRae's Homosassa Inn", later waitressing at "Riverside Villas Yardarm" and "Homosassa Springs Attraction" restaurants. She worked with her husband (Curly) for many years as the bookkeeper and secretary for Protane Gas Co. aka Norgas in Crystal River.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur (Curly) Bresler (1984), mother, Laurena Head McLeod, of Homosassa, father James Audrey Land of Crystal River, step-father Byron Johnny McLeod of Mississippi, Brother James McLeod, brother-in-law Raymond Williams; two infant sisters, two infant brothers, son-in-law Raymond L. Arnold, and grandson James Arthur Stevenson.Lottie is survived by her four children, Betty Jo Arnold Crystal River, Harriett Bresler-Peardon, (Richard) Crystal River, Karen Johnson (Billy), Crystal River and Kurt Bresler, Homosassa; Two sisters, Francis Cooper and JoAnn Williams, Homosassa; and Brother Lucky McLeod, Apalachicola. ; Grandchildren; Ray Arnold Jr (Jessica) St. Petersburg, FL; Don Arnold, Panama City, FL; Rachael Moss, LA, CA; Talmadge and Jeromy Bresler, Homosassa; Great-Grandchildren, Madelyn and Ben, St Petersburg, FL; Josh, St Petersburg, FL; Peyton, N.Y; Zuzu Maylan and Griffin, LA, CA; Angel, Gainesville FL Natalie and Aryana, Homosassa.Family and Friends will be received from 5-7 pm Friday, March 22, 2018 at Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446

The Funeral service will be held Saturday March 23rd at Christian Center Church (Hwy 19) 7961 W Green Acres St. Homosassa, FL 34446. The Celebration service, all invited, will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Stage Stand Cemetery, Homosassa Springs. Celebration luncheon will be served immediately afterwards back at Christian Center Church. Please join us in remembering Lottie Mae Land Bresler by visiting our Memorial at www.WilderFuneral.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Center Church and/or Vitas Health Care Hospice House Lecanto FL Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary