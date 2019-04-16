|
Louis E. Clayton Jr., 85, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away April 10, 2019.
He was born on April 6, 1934 to Louis and Wilma Clayton in Hammond, IN. He was a veteran of the US Army and moved to the area 24 years ago from Hammond, IN. An avid golfer, Louis also enjoyed working in his yard and maintaining his home. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Louis is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Clayton; children Kevin (Beth) Clayton of IL, and Maurine Desjardine of CO; sister Betty Clayton of SC; grandchildren Devin (Mitch) Stonerock, Kevin Clayton, Patrick Desjardine, Cara Desjardine, and Casey Klein; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019