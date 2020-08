Louis Monroe Bettuo of Inverness passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on August 19, 2020 at the age of 81. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

