Louis Richard "Pete" Kabat
1930 - 2020
Louis ("Pete") Richard Kabat
Born September 6, 1930 died August 9, 2020
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice (Middleton) Kabat and six children, Karen Kabat, Peter Kabat, Linda Edmunds, Susan Kabat (David Barry), Cindy Sturm (Michael Sturm) and Michael Kabat (Susan) and four grandchildren, Heather Edmunds, Christopher Edmunds, Julia Kabat and Michael W Kabat.
Born in Binghamton, New York, he attended Cornell University. Upon graduation, he served in the Korean War earning medals during his service. On return to the States, he married and began working for GLF/Agway. He went on to have a forty plus year career at Agway, serving in various management capacities. Over the years, he participated in many of his children's activities and community events. After living in various locations in New York and Pennsylvania, he retired to Beverly Hills, Florida with his wife.
In retirement, he and Alice traveled extensively from China to South America and throughout the United States. They experienced many great adventures around the world. He was an officer in the VFW post 10087 in Beverly Hills for many years. He attended St. Benedict Catholic Church in Homosassa Springs, Florida.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9:30am – 12:30pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465 with interment to immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL 33513.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
AUG
17
Interment
Florida National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
