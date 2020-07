Louise Blossom Keenan of Hernando, FL passed away while under the care of Vitas Hospice in Lecanto on July 8, 2020 at the age of 79. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis

Funeral Home and will be conducted by Father Eugene Reuman of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Arrangements under care of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.



