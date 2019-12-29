|
|
Louise Dickerson, 83, of Beverly Hills, Florida passed away on December 17th, 2019 at the Diamond Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lecanto, FL. Born to Fortunata and Joseph Chadwick on July 11, 1936 in New York. Louise worked in Publications at Grumman Corporation and lived in Port Jefferson Station, NY before relocating to Beverly Hills, in 1995.
Her parents, her son, Robert and two brothers Joseph and John Chadwick predeceased her. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard (Dick) of 64 years, her son Richard of Winnetka, CA, her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Arthur Del Duca and two grandsons, Jack and Jake of Shoreham, NY. On addition, she leaves behind her three sister-in-laws, Catherine Chadwick, Mary Chadwick and Mary Ann St. Aubin and nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 1:30-4:00 pm at the Fero Funeral Home in Beverly Hills, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Louise's name be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019