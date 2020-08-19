Louise Williams, age 94, passed away Sunday night, August 16, 2020 in her Citrus Springs home. Louise was born Mildred Louise Keller on April 23,1926 in Veedersburg, Indiana to Leslie and Alpha Keller. She graduated from New Rose High School in New Rose, Indiana and then went to work for R.R. Donelly Co. in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

She married Richard Paul Williams in Crawfordsville, Indiana on January 21,1945. They were blessed with 3 children; Jean, David, and Paula.

Louise was proceeded in death by her husband and all 3 children. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren.

The viewing and funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20,2020, 10am – 1pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Blvd., Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Interment will be at 1:15pm at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL. 34465.

