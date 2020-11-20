1/1
Love V. (Squires) Baumle
1966 - 2020
Love V. Baumle (Squires), 54, died on November 6, 2020, at her home in Florida with her mother and sister by her side.
Love was born in Fort Wayne, IN on June 7, 1966, to Ronald and Loree Squires. She graduated from Carroll High School.
Love attended college at Saint Francis University, where she earned her Associates of Science in Nursing in 2001 and Indiana Wesleyan University where she earned her Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing in 2006 and 2009 respectively.
Love worked as a Nurse Practitioner with a passion and dedication to helping others.
Love is survived by her mother, Loree Squires and her siblings Francis Gropengieser, Susie Brandenberger, Edward Gropengieser, Ron Squires, Bill Squires, Rick Squires, Rodney Squires, and Josh Squires.
She is predeceased by her father, Ronald Squires and her brothers Louis Gropengieser and Bob Squires.
Condolences can be sent to her mother Loree Squires at loreeadele@yahoo.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2020.
