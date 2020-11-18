Lucia Hoefler passed away on October 18, 2020, five days after her 93rd birthday. Venera Lucia Scionti was born in Messina, Sicily, Italy. She was the second oldest of four children of Antonino and Filomena "Carmela" (nee Scio) Scionti.

Lucia endured an impoverished childhood and when she was just 12 years old her mother died. This event resulted in her becoming caretaker for her two younger siblings and her father, who had lost both hands in a fireworks accident soon after the death of Lucia's mother.

When WWII came to an end, Lucia left Messina and moved north to Livorno where she met Maximillian Carl Hoefler, an MP for the US Army. After a short courtship, and only one day prior to her 20th birthday, Lucia married Max on October 12, 1947.

The "war bride" immigrated to the US on November 5, 1947 with a very limited knowledge of the English language. However, Max's penchant for learning and perfecting new languages helped Lucia to quickly become fluent in English. In spite of only having a formal education to the age of 10, Lucia passed both the citizenship test, and later, the New York State GED with ease.

In 1976 Max and Lucia moved from Islip Terrace NY, the place they had called home and raised their two children for the past 18 years, to Crystal River FL. Together they enjoyed the warm weather and abundant sunshine while boating and fishing near their home. After Max's passing in 1989, Lucia involved herself in the community by volunteering with various organizations including, the Art Center of Citrus County, Crystal River Primary School, Citrus Springs Elementary School, Crystal River Women's Club, St. Benedict's Food Bank, and Playhouse 19. Lucia was also a member of St. Benedict's Church and, after moving to Lecanto in 2000, Our Lady of Grace Church.

During these years Lucia also traveled to many parts of the world, Brazil, Singapore, China, Greece, Australia to name a few, with her best friend Terry Grieco. Lucia also loved hosting dinner for her family and friends, and was particularly proud of her abilities in the kitchen especially as they pertained to authentic Italian and German dishes. Another point of pride for her was her garden, in which she grew everything from fig trees to orchids. She would have told you that she had a green thumb, or in her thick Italian accent, "tum".

Lucia was predeceased by her sister Mela, husband Max, grandson Brian, brother Nino, and niece Melina.

Left to mourn her passing are daughter Mary Ann (Ken), their daughters Meghan and Heather (Tim), great granddaughters Harper and Ruth; son Len; Louise Hoefler, sons Dan and Sean Smith; sister Pina, her children Tina, Maria, Frank, and their families.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations for which she volunteered.

Special thanks to the staffs of Grand Living, Superior Residences of Lecanto, Cypress Cove, Citrus Memorial Hospital, 7 Rivers Hospital, and the Nature Coast Emergency squads for their compassionate care over the last three years.

