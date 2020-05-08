Mrs. Lucia "Lucy" (Galloway) Wilkins, 89, of Charlotte, NC, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home amidst her loved ones. She was born September 17, 1930 in Camaguey, Cuba of the late Ramone and Julia Galloway. Lucia retired as a Certified Nurse Assistant for Greenwood Convalescent Home in Harford Connecticut.
While in Hartford, Lucy was a faithful member of North United Methodist, but later in life, she attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was predeceased by two sisters: Naomi and Mary.
Lucia leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Jelf of Charlotte, NC; daughter Rose Rutland and husband Michael with granddaughters Naomi and Jordan; son James Wilkins Sr. and wife Deviji ("Debbie") with grandsons James, Marquis, and Andre Hutchins and wife Amanda with great-grands Naveah, Giannah, Victoria; daughter Joan Yeoman and husband Roger; daughter Naomi Wilkins (Casher L. Holt) granddaughter Javeria and grandson Casher J. Holt; a brother, Joseph "Macho" Turnbull of Cuba, two sisters, Daisy Turnbull of Cuba and Delores "Lola" Galloway of Boston, Massachusetts; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9, 3 p.m. at Wayne Russell Funeral Services, 3715 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216 with the Rev. James Wilkins Sr. officiating.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 8, 2020