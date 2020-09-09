McCarthy, Lucille O., 99, of Inglis, Florida died Monday (August 17, 2020) under HPH hospice care, Lecanto, Florida.
She was a native of Eagle, Nebraska, a 39 year resident of St. Petersburg, Fla. and a 12 year resident of Inglis, Fla.
Lucille was married to a decorated disabled WWII combat veteran. This life experience led her to dedicate more than 70 years of volunteer work. She was considered an effective and fierce advocate for the nation's disabled veterans and their families.
Lucille was a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) where she rose thru DAVA ranks quickly and in 1960-1961 became the first WWII spouse and youngest National Commander at that time. Her constant dedication to serving the Nation's Disabled Veterans is reflected in the numerous National, State and local offices she held during 7 decades of volunteer work including Veterans' facilities in Nebraska, Mass., NY, Florida and Washington, D.C. At the age of 92 McCarthy still held a DAVA National office while serving as a Florida State advisor. She was a member of the DAVA Crystal River Chapter #158.
Poor health prevented her from active organization participation in recent years; however, she managed to continue her life's work in an advisory role.
Lucille was always eager to pass on her comprehensive knowledge of the DAVA's programs and management procedures.
In 2014 she was honored with the prestigious "Points of Light" award presented by President George H. W. Bush for her decades of volunteer work.
Lucille is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John McCarthy, and her grandson, Geoffrey C. McCarthy.
Immediate survivors include son John C. McCarthy, Jr., daughter-in-law, Jenny McCarthy, great-granddaughter, Brooke L. McCarthy, and her mother, Louise Lombardi.
Due to COVID, memorial services are not planned at this time.
Individuals wishing to make tax-deductible memorial contributions in Lucille's memory are asked to consider the "DAVA Education Scholarship" Program. This scholarship program assists disabled veterans and their families who have given so much to our Country. Donations can be mailed to: DAV Auxiliary National Headquarters, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or online at https://auxiliary.dav.org/membership/programs/
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.