STATESBORO, Ga. - Lucille Solum Hoell, 88, currently of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully in the care of Hospice on Tuesday October 13, 2020. Daughter of Lillian and Charles Solum, Lucille was born in New York on November 2, 1931. After her marriage to Herbert W. Hoell she created warm and inviting homes in Massapequa Park, NY, Charlotte, NC and finally Crystal River, FL. She and her husband Herb moved to Statesboro, GA to spend their final years closer to their son and daughter-in-law.
Lucille is survived by her son, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Jackie, of Statesboro, GA.; and niece, Debbie Raeck of Richfield, Wis. She leaves behind good friends Andy and Fern Kierych, Dorothy DiGiovanna, Beverly Redlien, Ben Goerke, Carol Pohorylo, and Carol Johnson. Lucille was a loving wife and mother, a friend to all, and forever a NY Mets fan.
No memorial service is to be held, given the current pandemic, but please remember her in your thoughts and prayers. When it is safe to do so, she will be interred alongside her husband Herb at Long Island National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David's Lutheran Church, 20 Clark Blvd, Massapequa Park, NY 11762; or to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 East Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando, FL 34442; The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way Statesboro, GA 30458; or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro for their loving care and support.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
