Lucy Pellegrino, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home on April 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Lucy was born to John and Dominica Cervone in Ozone Park, New York on October 15, 1934. She was the youngest of
5 children. She moved to Citrus county in 1982. Lucy and her husband, Sal, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on September 20, 2018. Lucy is known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Nanny.
She is survived by her husband, Sal Pellegrino; her three children, Roseann Piccione, Phyllis Triolo and husband Frank, Joseph Pellegrino and wife Nancy. Also, ten grandchildren Danielle Sheffield (Scott), Laura McGee (Kevin), Christina Perry (Joshua), Nicole McGan (Sean), Kristopher Triolo (Shelly), Kimberly Grafton (Dale), Jessica Pellegrino, Joseph Pellegrino, Nicholas Pellegrino and Maria Pellegrino. Sixteen great-grandchildren Logan, Alexis, Rachel, Andrew, Ashlyn, Lucy, Victoria, Grace, Emma, Troy, Trevor, Dominic, Pearson, June, Ella, and Gavin. More than anything, Nanny enjoyed spending time with her family, everyone was always welcome and the food was always plenty.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lucy will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday May 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the service begins. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers please make donations to [email protected]. Arrangements made by McGan Cremation Service LLC, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019