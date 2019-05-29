Luella Martha Jenders, 91, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sat., May 25, 2019 at Diamond Ridge Nursing Home in Lecanto, FL.

A native of the Detroit, MI area, she was born April 28, 1928 to Arnold and Louise Kraatz, one of six children. Luella's working life consisted of a career as a hostess at the affluent Pontchartrain Detroit Hotel when she was young, to her second career at General Motors, employed in the assembly line making cars. She moved to Homosassa in 2002 from Romulus, MI and was a devoted member of First Christian Church of Homosassa Springs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Stephen Jenders and Matt Blackburn; son Stephen Jenders, Jr.; her siblings, Eleanor, Lillian, Norman and Marion; son-in-law Robert Hooks and brother-in-law Ralph Pleshak. Luella is survived by her children Roger Jenders (wife Mary), Tennessee; Wilhelmina "Winnie" Hooks, Redford, MI; Jerome O. "Jerry" Jenders, Dearborn, MI; goddaughter Marion Holden (husband Wayne), Lecanto, FL; sister Gloria Pleshak, Howell, MI; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Luella will take place on Thurs., May 30, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa with Pastor Stephen Mann of First Christian Church of Homosassa Springs officiating. Interment will be private at a later date at Fountains Memorial Park. Friends will be received from 10:30 until time of celebration. www.wilderfuneral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 29, 2019