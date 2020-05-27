|
|
Luisa Ho Ferguson, 85, of Homosassa, FL, surrendered her soul to the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Homosassa from complications after a fall. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur S. Ferguson, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of the life of our great Tia Luisa will be held after the pandemic passes on. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., June 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, Florida with Fr. J. Glenn Diaz, Celebrant. Interment will be private at a later date. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. In lieu of actually attending the mass, anyone who wishes may log onto www.centralbaymarket.com on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at 9:50 A.M. and click on Luisa's name and enter the password Luisa6032. This will enable those who wish to view the live stream of the funeral mass from a desktop computer or mobile device. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from May 27 to May 28, 2020