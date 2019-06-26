Lula Belle Name, 83, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sun., June 23, 2019 at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River, FL. A native of Marion, Illinois, she was born Aug. 8, 1935 to Jess and Alice (Smith) Shadowens, one of three children. Lula met her beloved husband of 65 years, Dewey O. "Whitey" Name, when he was operating a Ferris wheel in the Midwest in 1954 and they had remained together until he passed away just 3 weeks before her.

Lula moved to Homosassa in 1980 from Kokomo, Indiana but also was a summer resident of her native Marion until 2007. Lula contributed her many talents in business as a bookkeeper and secretary and lending her management abilities to the success of many of the Name family businesses in Indiana, Illinois and Florida. She was known for her creativity and loved crafting of all kinds; crocheting and knitting and sewing.

Lula enjoyed constructing things with tools and was quite adept at building and reupholstering furniture and had a gift for interior design. She had an affinity for gardening and enjoyed planting vegetable gardens, often tending multiple acres by hand. Embracing the German heritage of the Name family, Lula was also a member of the German Club where she hosted many elegant parties and galas. She was a member and chapter president of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Service Organization where she raised funds for multiple charities including St. Jude's Children's Hospital and participated in the Meals on Wheels program. But of all her talents and accomplishments, spending as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her life's greatest joy.

In addition to her husband Whitey and her parents, Mrs. Name was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Lorraine Name and two sisters; Ivy Mofield, whom Lula always called "Sister", and Irene Zarecor. She is survived by daughter Carletta Name, Homosassa, FL; daughter Rachelle Name (husband Keith Lowe), Spring Hill, FL; son Dewey Orville Name II (wife Marcie Anna), Homosassa, FL; grandchildren Jesse Name, Dewey Orville Name III (fiancé Rebecca Schubert) and Ashlynn Name, all of Homosassa, FL and great grandchildren Mason and Greycen Name, also of Homosassa, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Fri., June 28, 2019 at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., where a celebration of Lula's life will take place on Sat., June 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Internment will be private. www.wilderfuneral.com Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary