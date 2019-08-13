Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lula Hitchcock


1928 - 2019
Lula Hitchcock Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Lula Hitchcock, age 91 years, of Floral City, will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Interment will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of service Wednesday at the Chapel. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born May 6, 1928 in Thacker, Kentucky to Bud and Mary Norman and came to Floral City 21 years ago from South Florida. She died Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Inverness. Mrs. Hitchcock was Christian by Faith and enjoyed sewing, crafts and gardening. Being one of 12 children, she had a strong sense of family and hard work.
Surviving are 5 children: Richard Kirk, Salem, CT; Rita Sarnelli, Springfield, MA; Betty Lempka, Southwick, MA; Linda Degray, Springfield, MA; Faye Kirk, Floral City; 11 Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
