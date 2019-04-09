Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Lutea A. Wright


1945 - 2019
Lutea A. Wright Obituary
Lutea A. Wright, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend, 73, of Inverness, FL passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Lutea was born in Miami, FL on April 9, 1945 to the late Albert Leroy and Marguerite Lucille (Hovey) Hoff. She came to Citrus County in 1994 from Boynton Beach, FL. Lutea was a secretary in the medical care industry. She was Baptist by faith and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening and cooking with love. She is gone but never forgotten!
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: James W. Morris and his wife, Mabel of Royal Palm Beach, FL and Dean A. Morris and his wife Tammy also of Boynton Beach, FL; her step daughter, Tammy Shone Wright; her brothers: Charles and Albert Hoff; her sisters: Sherry Hoff, Peggy Burns and Dawn Gruzdas; 4 grandchildren, one great grandchild; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service for Lutea will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, with Rev. David Throckmorton, officiating.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
