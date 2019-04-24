Luther C. Patterson, 94, of Inverness, FL, died on Friday, April 19, 2019, at home under the loving care of his son. Luther was born on November 21, 1924, in Wilkinson County, Georgia, the son of Charles and Georgia Patterson.

He served in the US Army 24th Infantry Division during the Korean War. After retiring from the US Postal Service in Miami in 1983, he relocated to Inverness in 1984. He was Baptist. Mr. Patterson loved to fish. He was a woodworker and skillfully crafted his own fishing rods. He gave them as gifts to his son as well as donated them to the VFW for raffles. He also made plaques for the VFW that were used for honors and awards. His own Lifetime Member plaque hangs on the wall at the VFW Post #4337 in Inverness, where he enjoyed playing pool with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Roger Patterson of Inverness, FL; sister, Betty Trocchia of Denver, North Carolina; niece, Lyndall Nicholson; and nephew, Pete Trocchia.

Mr. Patterson's Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment at Florida National Cemetery, with Military Honors, will follow. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary