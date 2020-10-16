Lydia E. Barter, age 100, Inverness, FL passed away Thursday, Oct 8, 2020 at the Citrus Health & Rehab Center where she had been a beloved resident for the past 12 years. Lydia was born in New York City on August 7, 1920 to the late Adam and Gertrude (Thayer) Eich and moved to Florida in 1980 from Old Bethpage, Long Island, NY. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Inverness. She enjoyed working with arts and crafts.

Left to cherish her memory are two children: Richard A. Barter and his wife, Marie of Inverness, FL and Janice Mau and her husband, Dwayne of Oveido, Florida; 4 grandchildren: William Barter (Lisa), Floral City; Brad Barter, Pensacola, FL; David Mau (Ayleen), Orlando, FL: Joy Mau, Orlando, FL; 4 great grandchildren: Ashley and Kyle Barter and David and Caleb Mau; 1 great great grandchild, Elena Cummings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest John Barter August 1, 1987, her brother, Arthur Eich, and a sister in law, Irene Landman.

There is a Celebration of Life scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Chas. E. Davis with The Rev. Paul Gigilo officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

