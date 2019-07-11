Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda H. Evans


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda H. Evans Obituary
Lynda H. Evans, 85 of Crystal River, FL passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 under the care of her family and Hospice of Okeechobee.
She was born October 29, 1933 in East Tennessee and came to Crystal River in 1955. Mrs. Evans retired after a 33 year career as a Teacher with the Citrus County School System spending the majority of her time at the Crystal River Primary School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, quilting and sewing. She was a member of the Crystal River United Methodist Church.
Surviving family members include daughters; Ruth Ann Fross and husband Jim, Ede Evans and husband James Vanderberg, her son Earl Evans and wife Janette, five grandchildren that she dearly loved; Jason Fross, Jo Lynne Chapman, Patrick Vanderberg, Curtis and Matthew Evans and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday July 13th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Visitation with family will be from 12 Noon until service time. Flowers are welcome and for those who wish memorial donations may be made to your local Hospice organization. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now