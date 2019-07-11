Lynda H. Evans, 85 of Crystal River, FL passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 under the care of her family and Hospice of Okeechobee.

She was born October 29, 1933 in East Tennessee and came to Crystal River in 1955. Mrs. Evans retired after a 33 year career as a Teacher with the Citrus County School System spending the majority of her time at the Crystal River Primary School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, quilting and sewing. She was a member of the Crystal River United Methodist Church.

Surviving family members include daughters; Ruth Ann Fross and husband Jim, Ede Evans and husband James Vanderberg, her son Earl Evans and wife Janette, five grandchildren that she dearly loved; Jason Fross, Jo Lynne Chapman, Patrick Vanderberg, Curtis and Matthew Evans and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday July 13th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Visitation with family will be from 12 Noon until service time. Flowers are welcome and for those who wish memorial donations may be made to your local Hospice organization. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River assisted the family with arrangements. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 11, 2019