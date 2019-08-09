|
|
Lynda J. Kennedy, 78, Lake Suzy, FL, formerly of Homosassa, FL passed away at Vitas Health Care Hospice in Lecanto. Lynda was born in Toledo, OH, on August 18, 1940, one of 12 children, to the late William J. and Jennie Kennedy. After leaving Ohio, she spent over 50 years in the Long Beach, CA area before moving to Florida. She was formerly employed in the pharmaceutical industry and was of the Protestant Faith. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and reading.
Left to cherish her memory are 4 sisters, Evelyn Plontz of Lake Suzy, FL, Lois Cornell of Nevada, Carol Kennedy of Michigan, and Jennie Minnick of Pensacola, FL; her brother, Joseph Kennedy of California; many nieces and nephews; She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia and her brothers, Bob, Jim, George, Gerald, and Bill.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, August 10th from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Following the Inverness arrangements, she will be transferred to Gardena, CA for entombment in the Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019