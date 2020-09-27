On September 18, 2020, Mrs. Mabel Channell transitioned to her eternal home.
There to greet her was her Lord, her husband, Tommy, and her daughter, Rachel (Pete) Dunn. Born on February 18, 1925 to William "Boss" Causey and Mary Dossitt Causey, she was one of six children, all of whom preceded her in death. Mrs. Mabel was a faithful helpmate to her husband as he pastored until his death in 1984. She loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Lydia (Dan) Jones, Sarah (Doug) Blackwell. Tim Channell, and John Channell; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jaime) Flechas, Jason (Tiffany) Jones, Thomas (Elizabeth) Blackwell, Genia (Kevin) Rosenblum, Matthew Dunn, Mason (Kate) Dunn, and Melissa-Miles Dunn.
Included in her circle of love are 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A special expression of love to Pat Clack, Mrs. Mabel's caregiver in her final years, and to Melanie Thurman, a dear family friend, who cared for her as to her own mother.
A private graveside service was held on September 21, 2020 in Gallman, Mississippi.
Hooper Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.
What a wonderful mother she was. Psalm 42:1