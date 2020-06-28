Mrs. Madeline E Florack (Peggy), age 91 of Floral City, Florida, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in Inverness, FL. She was born February 4, 1929 in Rochester, NY, daughter of Fred and Madeline Folwell.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and 4 of 6 children (Peggy Ann, Charlie, Beverly and Billy).
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Ronald B Florack of Floral City; son, Donald VanHouter (Cheryl); daughter, Sharon Knight; nephew, Murray Schroeder (Leonor), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Peggy was clearly loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who got the privilege of meeting her and getting to know her throughout her life. (i.e. The Quinn family, The Smith family and The Pellegrino family, etc.)
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements have been made by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.