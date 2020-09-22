Madeline G. Delano, age 95, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Lecanto, Florida. She was born on April 14, 1925 in Massachusetts and resided there until retiring to Florida nearly thirty years ago. Madeline resided in Beverly Hills, Florida until 2017 when she relocated to Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River, Florida.
Upon retirement and moving to Florida she spent much of her time volunteering at her church, the Beverly Hills Community Church and at the Beverly Hills Lions Club where she maintained active membership since April of 1996 and was awarded the distinction of Grand Lion Life Member. "Maddie" as she was affectionately called by friends enjoyed working bingo twice a week at the Lions Club and counting money weekly after each church service. In 2001 Madeline received the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship recognition for her tireless volunteer efforts to aid the Beverly Hills Lions Club.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, Laurence and Gertrude Malo, her siblings Marguerite Benn, Dorothy Workman, Evelyn Gaffney, Laurence Malo and her beloved son, Larry Lee. Survivors include a sister, Lucille DeLano, a son, Albert Lee (Ella), daughter-in-law, Eleanor Lee and her granddaughter, Cynthia Lee Chauvin of Pass Christian, Mississippi. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends who have been like family to her over the years. The family would like to express appreciation to Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility for providing a safe and loving home environment for her to thrive in over the last three years and to HFH Chapters Hospice for their incredible care in her final days. A celebration of her life will be held in the coming months with family and friends encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers donations to the Beverly Hills Lions Club Foundation are encouraged in her memory. (P.O. Box 640122, Beverly Hills, Florida 34464). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.