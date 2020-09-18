Madelyn Eastlund Hickey, a Brooklyn, New York native, was born July 13, 1928 and passed away on September 5, 2020 in Inverness, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her devoted second husband Joseph V. Hickey Sr.and stepson Joseph V. Hickey Jr. (Donna), Madelyn is survived by her daughter Deborah Louise Halstead and son Daniel John Halstead Sr. (Susan), and stepson Thomas Hickey and stepdaughter Kathleen LaTuga (Richard), grandchildren Daniel John Halstead Jr., Nicole Halstead (Alex), Shannon Hickey, Judith Simon, Daniel Simon (Mary), Richard Simon and many great-grandchildren.

Upon arriving from California in 1980, Madelyn and Joe were instrumental in starting the local Boy Scout Troop. Madelyn was a devout Lutheran and enjoyed membership in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

From early childhood, Madelyn was a gifted writer of poetry and prose, many of her poems and stories have been published and received various writing awards. She was included in the "1975 Women's Book of Who's Who". For many years she was owner/editor of "Twigs" and "Verdure" poetry publications.

The family wishes to thank those aiding with her care in recent years. The family offers them their greatest and warmest gratitude. Madelyn will be missed by her family and her church family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12pm – 1pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 with interment to immediately follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL.

