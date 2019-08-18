Madelyn L (Smith) Ferreira, 88, of Crystal River, FL, formerly of Westport, MA, passed away on July 28, 2019.
Madelyn graduated from Westport High School in Westport, MA, then she enrolled in the Truesdale Hospital Nursing Program in Fall River, MA, where she then spent several years in the Emergency Department.
She loved playing the piano and organ at her home churches including Red Level Church. She also loved gardening and sitting by the beach watching the waves.
Madelyn is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Ferreira, 4 children: Thomas (Beth) Ferreria of N. Dartmouth, MA; Linda Ferreria of New Bedford, MA; David (Betsey) of Pine Ridge, FL; and Robert Ferreria of Houston, TX.
Madelyn had 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, D. Stuart and Bertha L. Smith and her brother, David G. Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Bible Church in Westport, MA, on October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Family visitation will precede the service in the fellowship hall.
