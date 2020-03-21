Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Madolyn "Lyn" Crysler

Madolyn "Lyn" Crysler Obituary
Madolyn (Lyn) Crysler, age 95 years, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lt. Col Richard D. Chrysler. Madolyn was active in organizations in Citrus County often serving as an officer. She was an artist, musician, and writer (author of A Journey into Alzheimer's). She took part in helping the County Commissioners and Community Service Directors in obtaining a fully handicapped Senior Center in Lecanto. One of her later goals in life was to work with handicap people to motivate them in doing many things they thought they could not do. She was a teacher in the early days of the computer world at Murray State University and a space secretary for Lockheed at NASA, Houston, TX, during the early days of the Space Program. Madolyn was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lecanto; the Murray Art Guild, Murray, KY, Beverly Hills Art Group, Citrus County Art League, Irish-American Social Club; American-Irish Social Club, Happy Butterfly Luncheon Club and the Beverly Hills Recreation Association.
Madolyn was preceded in death by her sisters Virginia and Cecelia, and is survived by a sister Lola Farrar, Dallas, TX; a niece: Loretta Lindsey, Dallas, TX; a nephew: James Gibson, St. Louis, MO; and 2 grand nieces. Friends, who wish, may make expressions of sympathy to the Senior Center in Lecanto.
Arrangements by the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be left at www.Hooper
FuneralHome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020
