Mae E. Langlois, 97, of Inverness, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Citrus Health & Rehab in Inverness. Mae was born on December 20, 1921 in Charlton, Massachusetts to the late Harry W. and Minnie (Beckwith) Clarke, and came to Citrus County in 1951 from her native Charlton.

Mae was a sales clerk for Allen's Five and Ten (currently the "Stumpknockers" location) and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Inverness. She loved to play dominoes, and solving crossword and word and puzzles. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cruise and travel.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara Hernandez and her husband Victor, of Hernando, FL; her sisters Ruby Vitzus and her husband John of Dudley, MA, and Anna Wolfenden of Charlton, MA; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Arthur Langlois, her sons: Edgar A. and Ronald W. Langlois, her daughter, Delia Graham, and her brother Walter Clarke

A Celebration of Life Service for Mae will be conducted on Thursday, June 13, 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kip Younger officiating at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Interment will be private at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary