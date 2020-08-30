Maggie Harbour McCarty, 95, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, West Virginia. She was the youngest daughter of ten children born to Minor Sim Harbour and Mary Etta Sowards Harbour of Huntington, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband and favorite golfing partner, Harold E. "Mac" McCarty who, like Maggie, taught for 30 years in Cabell County Schools. Her sisters, Thelma Warren, Virginia Barker, Edna Barker, Ruth Bunch and Audrey Morgan, as well as her brothers, Lon, Nathaniel (Bud), Ed and Larry Harbour, preceded her in death, as did nephews Dick Morgan, Richard Bunch and Harold Harbour.
She is survived by her only daughter, Leslee McCarty, of Lewisburg and Homosassa, with whom she lived for the last several years. She also has many nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces and great-great ones, who live all over the U.S., and of whom she was very proud.
After retiring from teaching English (Catcher in the Rye!) and coaching girls golf at Barboursville High, she moved with Mac (who coached boys golf) to Sugarmill Woods, a retirement community near Homosassa, Florida. There she took an active role in women's golf and they enjoyed their adopted community and travelled through out the area playing in tournaments and making new friends.
At this time, there is not a planned memorial service, but there will be memorials and celebrations of life in Homosassa and West Virginia when the pandemic permits. See Lantzfuneralhome.com
for an opportunity to leave a memory of Maggie. Donations in her memory can be made to Pocahontas Humane Society (Facebook) or the Greenbrier River Watershed Association found at www.greenbrier.org.