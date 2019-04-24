Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Y. Diez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Yvonne Silverton Green Diez, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 in Crystal River with her family by her side. Marcia was born to Harry and Ethel Silverton in Sacramento, CA on April 10, 1924. On August 10, 1941, Marcia married Ulmer Bea Green and they had two sons together, Kent and Bill. On December 31, 1949 she later married Felix Diez and they moved to Miami, FL. For a time Marcia worked as a quality control officer for the 2585th Air Reserve Squadron at the Miami International Airport. She and Felix enjoyed traveling to different countries together and also flying his small plane throughout Florida. In 1972, they moved to Crystal River where Marcia lived until her death.

Marcia was a devout servant of the Lord, Jesus Christ, and dedicated her life to helping others in need. Her Bible was well worn from her great love of God's word. She lovingly madehundreds of beautiful clothes for needy children and sent them to orphanages here in the United States and all over the world. She also made numerous quilts, bibs, baby blankets and Afghans that she donated to nursing homes, the Citrus County Women Infants and Children program for newborn babies, the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and others.

When she was no longer able to sew, crochet or knit she would cook breads, jams, cookies and cakes, and make gift bags to give away to friends, doctors, banks and those in need. One of her favorite things to do was to go out and pick wild elderberries to make her special and delicious elderberry jam. Marcia had a deep love for nature and wildlife. She enjoyed swimming, fishing, gardening and traveling with her longtime friend Pat Hillard. Her home was in a peaceful setting with a pond, trees and many wildflowers. She enjoyed watching and feeding wild birds with one of her favorites being the ruby throated hummingbird. Since childhood, she has always had a special love for cats and would take care of the stray cats that came to her house. She loved her family near and far and enjoyed writing encouraging letters, sending cards on every occasion as well as packages of homemade quilts and clothing that she lovingly made for them.

Marcia is survived by her grandchildren Kelly Green, Chris Green, John Green and Patricia Moss; her step-grandchildren Ray Mack, Teresa Ridge and Christine Nadeau, 9 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and her dear friend Shauna Baxter. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ulmer Bea Green, Felix Diez, her sons, Kent Green, William Green and her grandson Richard Green.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 4:00p.m., at the First Assembly of God Church,5735 West Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, FL. 34429, with Pastor Richard Hart officiating. Cremation services were provided by Strickland Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in memory of Marcia can be made to the PO Box 841125 Dallas, TX 75284-1125 or the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch PO Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064.

