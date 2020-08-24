1/1
Margaret Ann Mulawski
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULAWSKI, Margaret Ann, age 85, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. Margaret Ann was born on September, 9,1934 in Ludlow, MA to Manual and Evelyn Pacedonio. She graduated with an associate degree from Middlesex College, MA. Margaret enjoyed being a sales assistant in computer operation, playing golf, and shopping.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Jenkins. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Walter Mulawski and her son, Steven Mulawski and daughter, Joanne Flanagan.She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Mike Flanagan, Danielle Trouve and Evan Mulawski and great-granddaughter, Izzi Trouve.
Funeral arrangements under the compassionate direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.
Margaret will be having a service at a later date at Hearts Pond Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved