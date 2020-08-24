MULAWSKI, Margaret Ann, age 85, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. Margaret Ann was born on September, 9,1934 in Ludlow, MA to Manual and Evelyn Pacedonio. She graduated with an associate degree from Middlesex College, MA. Margaret enjoyed being a sales assistant in computer operation, playing golf, and shopping.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Jenkins. Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Walter Mulawski and her son, Steven Mulawski and daughter, Joanne Flanagan.She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Mike Flanagan, Danielle Trouve and Evan Mulawski and great-granddaughter, Izzi Trouve.

Funeral arrangements under the compassionate direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL.

Margaret will be having a service at a later date at Hearts Pond Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.

