Margaret Ann "Margie" Rettick, 73, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sun., Nov. 22, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL.A native of Chicago, IL, she was born Sept. 27, 1947, the only child to Raymond and Helen (Korenuk) Lovendahl. Margie moved here in 2000 from Naperville, IL after a 30 year career with Quaker Oats Corp, retiring as Secretary to the President of the Gatorade Division. Roman Catholic by faith, she was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Benedict Catholic Church of Crystal River. Margie loved traveling and spending time with family and friends.She is survived by her loving husband James R. "Jim" Rettick of Homosassa and step children Mary Lou Rettick, John (Lynda) Rettick, James (Karen) Rettick, all of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren Jennifer West, Matthew (Jacqueline) Rettick, Sara (Chris) Kerber, James Rettick, Douglas Hartley, Anthony Rettick and great grandchildren Jacob and Gabriel Rosenberg, Alexandria West and Evalynn and Bryant Rettick.Family and friends will be received on Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Crystal River, with Fr. Ryszard Stradomski, Celebrant. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL with entombment following at East Lawn Memory Gardens, Bloomington, IL will follow at a later date. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL.