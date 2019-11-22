|
Margaret B. Kapphahn passed away on Sunday, November 17th, 2019, at the age of 100 years. A resident of Floral City, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Fred Kapphahn and her daughter, Theresa Kapphahn Tompkins and her parents James A. and Florence C. Byrd.
Margaret was born in East Point, GA on May 20, 1919 and attended Campbell High School, Fairburn, GA and Draughns Business College in Atlanta, GA. After graduation, she was employed by various business establishments in Atlanta, GA. She was married in 1943 to the late E. Fred Kapphahn who served in the military until the end of World War II.
After his discharge from the service, they moved to Hollywood, FL and she was employed by the city of Hollywood as an Administrative Assistant for a number of years. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Floral City, FL where she immediately became an active member of her church, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, the Inverness Women's Club, the UDC, and the DAR where she served in many positions. Her motto was that any challenge she and her family faced, was not beyond hope.
Margaret is survived by one sister, Rosemary Mathews, Monroe, GA; two grandchildren, Harley F. Spurlock, Gainesville, FL; Melissa T. Shotwell (Garrett), Lecanto, FL; son-in-law, Ramone "Sonny" Tompkins, Floral City, FL; three great-grandchildren, Avery Spurlock and Camden Spurlock, Gainesville, FL, and Chase Shotwell, Lecanto, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Margaret at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Claudius Mganga, Celebrant. Margaret will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019