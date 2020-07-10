Margaret E. Heffley, 83 of Hernando, passed away July 7, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto. Mrs. Heffley was born in Inverness, FL on January 19, 1937, to the late Wallace and Maryclare (Savery) Cooper and has been a lifelong resident of Citrus County.

Margaret was a food service worker with the Citrus County School System. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Inverness and the New Church Without Walls. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, loved to dance and was a loving fan of Elvis Presley. Her favorite TV shows were Dancing with the Stars and Truth or Consequences.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Ken Heffley of Floral City; Barbara "Clare" Patty of Ocala, and Kathrine "Kathy" Collett (John Tigue) of Hernando; her brother, Charles James Cooper; 6 grandchildren: Jason Patty, Loretta Wardrup, Patricia Rhodes, Johnny Paquin II, Cory Heffley and Brenda Vanover; 5 great grandchildren: Matthew,Mia, Sailor and Grace Patty, and Jordon Paquin. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Heffley and her brother John Wallace Cooper, Jr.

A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Dr. Doug Alexander, Pastor of the New Church Without Walls, officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 PM until service time. Margaret's urn will be interred at the Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

