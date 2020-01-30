Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret E. King-Bodden passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at Hospice House in Citrus County.

Margaret was born in Defoe, Kentucky on March 14, 1934 to the late Cola and Effie Bowman. She was survived by her companion of 12 years, David Kloote, her daughter and son-in-law Beverly and Thomas Isabelle, daughter Vonda Parsons all of Crystal River, brother Frank Bowman of San Bernardino, grandchildren: Nicole Isabelle, Heather Villa, Tiffany Johnson and David Parsons as well as great grandchildren; beloved family from a previous marriage: Frances Price, Patricia Gerard, Edward F. King, Jr., their spouses, children and grandchildren.

Margaret was a member and attended Saint Benedicts Catholic Church. She was an active member of West Citrus Elks and the Loyal Order of the Moose. She loved to travel, play dominos with friends and dance.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please hug a loved one and take a moment to express the value they bring to your life.

