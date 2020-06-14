Margaret E. "Margie" Smith, 72, Hernando, FL
Margie passed away at home May 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Margie was born March 5, 1948 in New York, NY and moved to St. Petersburg, FL with her family in 1950.
Margie graduated from St. Paul's Catholic High School in St. Petersburg. She married the love of her life, Wayne, her husband of 53 years in 1967.
Margie began her career working for Harvard & Jolly Architects. Alongside her husband, Margie owned and operated several businesses over the years, including Interbay Realty and Insurers and The Army Navy Store in St. Petersburg. Margie retired in 2014 to enjoy their beautiful lakeside log home. Margie loved hosting family and friends, she was an avid collector of antiques and had a passion for documenting family fun with photos. She had a kind heart and a sweet smile.
Margie was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Nana". She was blessed with seven amazing grandchildren, they were her "Pride and Joy."
Margie was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Madelyn Feeley, and her two brothers, Eddie and Thomas Feeley.
Margie will be sorely missed by her loving husband, Wayne E. Smith, her daughters, Karen Taylor(Chris), St. Petersburg, FL, Beth Zubowicz (Steve) Aurora, CO; her grandchildren, Ryan Taylor, Katie Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Trevor Taylor, Andrew Zubowicz, Amanda Zubowicz, and Alexis Zubowicz; her sister, Maureen Stroemich; sister in law, Anne Feeley, and many special nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg. Visitation with family 10am, mass immediately following at 11am. Margie will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Citrus County HPH Hospice. www.chaptershealth.org Cremation with care Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory, Inverness, FL
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.