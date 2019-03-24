Margaret M. "Peggy" Rousseau, age 78, Hernando passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Peggy was born in Charlestown, RI on November 23, 1940 to the late Leo C. and Mary (O'Donnell) Dubeau and came to this area in 2008 from her native Charlestown. She was an accomplished quilter and artist and an active member of the First Christian Church of Inverness.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, John F. Rousseau, Hernando, FL; 4 children: Thomas J. Rousseau and wife Betty, Charlestown, RI; Joseph W. Rousseau and wife Laurie, Richmond, RI; Robert W. Rousseau and wife Dawn, Richmond, RI; John F. Rousseau III and wife Michelle, Mystic, CT; brother, Leo Dubeau, Miami, FL; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted from the First Christian Church of Inverness on April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tom Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in White Brook Cemetery in Richmond, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being received by First Christian Church, Inverness, FL

Cremation with care arranged by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory, Inverness, FL.

