Margaret (Midge) Maloney 96, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Crystal River, FL.

Margaret was born in the Bronx, NY to Robert and Anna Hand. Her husband Michael Maloney died in 1991. Also deceased are her sister Beatrice, and brothers Robert, Howard and William. Midge has several nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.

Midge was a long time resident of Crystal River and a devoted member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. She was an accomplished painter and was a member of the Citrus County Art League. She also held life membership in the Art Student League of New York. When she lived in NY, she was a real estate broker.

Midge was all about family and did a lot of research into her family history. She was a member of the Genealogy Society and the Wolcott Family Members Association.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 5430 West Gulf to Lake, Lecanto, FL.

Mass will be offered at 9 a.m. on Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, FL. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

The family would like to thank Sunshine Gardens and Vitas Hospice for their love and care of Midge. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Vitas Hospice in Lecanto.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home in Crystal River.

