Marge Morse Harr 93 passed peacefully at home on Monday, December 23rd surrounded by family and loved ones. Marge is with the Lord now and her Late Husband "Bob" that passed in 2005. She was born in Walden, New York. Marge attended Clintondale grade school and was the Valedictorian in Highland High School in 1944. One of her accomplishments was playing Trumpet in the school band. Marge spent three years at nurses training at Vassar Bros. Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She did this as part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp September 1944-September 1947. She graduated as an officer just as the war ended. She married Robert Jack Harr and had two children. Son John Robert Harr, Wife Shirley and Daughter Linda Harr Ross, Husband Allan. 1959-1972 Storeowner in Freehold, New York. 1977-1986 she became a Cape Cod resort owner of "Good Luck Cottages" and retired to Citrus County Florida in 1986. Father, Lawrence Harwood Morse Mother, Elsie Sophia Hoberg. Survived by two Brothers, LeRoy Morse and Robert "Butchie" Morse and two Sisters, Dorothy Morse Erichsen and Shirley Morse Anson.

Four generations surrounded Marge in her final days and lovingly cared for her. Her Great Granddaughter Haleigh writes "Today there were four generations sitting on my great grandmother's bed. As my Great Grandmother was lying there breathing but not responsive, there were books being read aloud, memories shared, and for a moment the room was filled with laughter. My Great Grandmother, my Grandmother, my Mother and my Aunt Marcy have always been constant in my life. I looked around the room as they were all talking and I realized we are all very similar. I still have pieces my Great Grandmother just in different individuals. Strength, kindness, stubbornness, wittiness, and always putting Family first; we all have it in us; it is the foundation in our family. So I realized my Great Grandmother will never be far. I will get to see pieces of her in the women I still have in my life, and when we all get in the same room again; her presence will be that much stronger. I was the only one in the room that was not a nurse or had a background in the nursing field. I watched the four strongest women I have ever met just naturally come up plans, pick an outfit, adjust and make my Great Grandmother comfortable as possible while keeping it altogether while I was just sitting and crying. As the main caretakers of my Great Grandmother, they still made time to converse and share stories and make everything better. It was amazing to sit and watch and I know they didn't even realize how strong they were being and how comforting they were making the situation. They were just doing what needed to be done, but they did it with nothing but love and strength for the rest of us and it was easily seen.

I read three books to my Great Grandmother this evening. I randomly pulled them from one of the many bookcases in her room. I picked the books from the one closest to her bed, thinking those would be the most important to her. The first one was "The Giving Tree". This hit me hard. My Great Grandmother was the tree in this book to so many of us. She made everything right and tried to make everyone happy. The second book was "Peter Cotton Tail" which was pretty crazy due to the fact that my Grandmother was just telling me a few weeks ago about the bunnies she had when she was little. I remember her saying one was flopsy. As I read the first page I read off Peter's siblings names, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail at that time my grandma Linda popped her head up from the pillow she was laying on right next to my great grandmother and said, "What did you just say," No one had put together that my grandmother had three bunnies named after Peters Siblings, which made my grandmother think that Peter Cotton Tail was a book that was often read to her by my Great Grandmother. The third book was a Dr. Seuss book. "Oh the Places You'll Go", in a section of the book it talked about waiting, waiting for a whole bunch of different things, but it said not you; you will face fear and fly high above the sky. Oh the places you will go. That hit hard as well. I finished the book and peace filled me. It was fitting and comforting. I was meant to be there by her side tonight along with my family and was meant to pick those books. I engraved an image of 4 amazing women all in the same room coming together and being strong for now and all the times to come. I'm still blessed, and as I said before I have the Greatest of Guardian Angels, during the time I had with her on earth, but now even when she returns home."

Marge enjoyed traveling, Maine was one her favorite places. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, collecting recipes, but most of all she loved the Lord and her Church Family. Celebration of life is planned immediately following Sunday morning Worship Service in the Fellowship Hall at Cornerstone Hills Campus, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills at 11:30 am on Sunday, January 5th. Friends, Family and Church Family are invited to attend. All are Welcome to Hills Campus 10:30 Worship Service. Her funeral services are at Bushnell National Cemetery on February 27th, 2020 at 1pm. The family is requesting donations to in lieu of flowers. This is one of Marge's charities very dear to her. Marge's passing also left three Grandchildren, Melisa Marie Green her Husband Ben, Marcel Lynn Currier her Husband William, Jason Christopher Harr and Kristen. Her Great Grandchildren Darrell Andrew Marsh, Desirea Jade Currier, Destiny Lynn Currier, Autumn Marie Green, Haleigh Denise Messinger, and Jaxson Mark Harr. Her Great-Great Grandchildren Justin, Adaline, and Odin. Many other Children have been a part of Marge's life. She loved them all! Rest in peace!

The family would also like to Thank Dr Gelin and Vitas for their loving care extended to Marge.

Marge's passing also left three Grandchildren, Melisa Marie Green her Husband Ben, Marcel Lynn Currier her Husband William, Jason Christopher Harr and Kristen. Her Great Grandchildren Darrell Andrew Marsh, Desirea Jade Currier, Destiny Lynn Currier, Autumn Marie Green, Haleigh Denise Messinger, and Jaxson Mark Harr. Her Great-Great Grandchildren Justin, Adaline, and Odin. Many other Children have been a part of Marge's life. She loved them all! Rest in peace!The family would also like to Thank Dr Gelin and Vitas for their loving care extended to Marge. 