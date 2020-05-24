|
Margery R. Charles, 94, of Homosassa, Florida passed away May 20, 2020. Mrs. Charles was born December 29, 1925 in Black Mountain, North Carolina to the late Benjamin and Carrie Reese. She moved here four years ago from Hudson, Florida. Mrs. Charles enjoyed crafts, sewing, reading and her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Charles Sr. two sons, Wallace Charles, Jr. and Leonard Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (James) Bryan, three brothers, Dan, Cecil, and Oliver Reese, three grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of her Life will be private, and Mrs. Charles will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020