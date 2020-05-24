Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery R. Charles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margery R. Charles Obituary
Margery R. Charles, 94, of Homosassa, Florida passed away May 20, 2020. Mrs. Charles was born December 29, 1925 in Black Mountain, North Carolina to the late Benjamin and Carrie Reese. She moved here four years ago from Hudson, Florida. Mrs. Charles enjoyed crafts, sewing, reading and her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Charles Sr. two sons, Wallace Charles, Jr. and Leonard Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (James) Bryan, three brothers, Dan, Cecil, and Oliver Reese, three grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of her Life will be private, and Mrs. Charles will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Florida.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now