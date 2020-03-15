|
|
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Margie F. Howard (89) of Inverness, will be held 10 AM, March 23 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Online condolences may be left at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Margie was born January 31, 1931 in Tampa, FL to Huston and Emma Mae Guinn Dyer and passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Tampa. She was a daycare assistant for several years and Baptist by faith.
Mrs. Howard loved gardening, fishing and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; five siblings and her husband William Howard Jr.
Surviving are her two daughters: Mrs. Linda Flores, Houston, TX, Mrs. Paula Garcia, Lutz, FL, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020