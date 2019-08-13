|
Marguerite Josette Thomas, 86, of Inverness, FL passed away August 8, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness. She was born on November 29, 1932 in Montpellier, France to the late Argante and Oliva (Merlini) Prodiguerra. Marguerite loved the United States. During WWII, when Germany invaded France, her and her husband Gilbert left France to build a new life in this country. She was a devoted homemaker, and arrived in this area in 1973, coming from Bayonne, NJ. Marguerite was Catholic by faith, and attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. She believed in fitness, and attended Melody's Gym 3 times a week. She loved to travel to France to be with family and friends, and enjoyed spending time here with family and friends.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert J. Thomas in 2013, one son, George A Thomas, and one daughter, Susan C. Lindsey. She is survived by her granddaughters, Corinne Lindsey of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Lauren Thomas of Hernando, FL. and 2 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Marguerite on Wednesday, 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, with family and friends meeting at the church for the Mass. Marguerite's urn will be laid to rest with her husband Gilbert at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019