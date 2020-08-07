Maria Alicia Perez-Carpio Enriquez-Machado de Hernandez, 85, of Dunnellon, FL passed away July 3, 2020 under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Marion County. She was born in Baez, Las Villas Cuba on June 15, 1935 to Julio Perez-Carpio and Francisca Enriquez-Machado.

She Co-Owned Rio Crystal Seafood Market in Crystal River. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. Maria was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Octavio Hernandez, Sr. and her step-mother Maria Bermudez-Carpio. Maria is survived by her children Doris A. Hernandez and Octavio Hernandez, Jr.; sister Maria "Milla" Carpio-Ramos; grandchildren Heath, Nicholas, Audra and Terresa; nephews and nieces Narciso, Julio and Nancy.

Mom, you're in our hearts forever, we will always remember your special smile, your caring heart and the way you were always there for us. She was everybody's grandmother, "abuelita". We will always love you, you were one of a kind. In lieu of flowers donations in Maria's name can be made to Hospice of Marion County.

Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.



