Beloved wife and mother, Marian H. Campanile, age 89, of Hernando Florida passed away at home September 28, 2019. She was born September 8, 1930 in New York City.
Marian is survived by her husband Remo, her son Raymond of Hernando Florida, her daughter Joan and her husband Paul Eberenz of Plainview New York and her daughter Jane and her husband Daniel Slaninka of Beverly Hills Florida; plus 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Marian and her husband were very fond of music and dancing. She will also be remembered for her great beauty and personality.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Citrus County. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019