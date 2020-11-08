Marian Helen Dallner was called home to be with our gracious Lord on September 14, 2020 at the age of 97.

A Memorial Service will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Memorial Garden in Beverly Hills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM and will be conducted by Reverend Mark Gabb.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund, Beverly Hills, FL. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.



