1/
Marian Helen Dallner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Helen Dallner was called home to be with our gracious Lord on September 14, 2020 at the age of 97.
A Memorial Service will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Memorial Garden in Beverly Hills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM and will be conducted by Reverend Mark Gabb.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund, Beverly Hills, FL. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved