The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Marian T. Connell, age 92 years, of Beverly Hills, will be celebrated 10:00 AM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She was born June 19, 1926 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Peter and Angeline Porto and came to Beverly Hills in 1986 from there. Mrs. Connell passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 in Ocala.

She worked in quality control for a parts manufacturer. Mrs. Connell was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where she assisted with the Hospitality Ministry and a member of SHARE.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Edward F. Connell (December 16, 1998) and a brother: Lawrence Porto. Surviving are her son, Joseph P. Durante, Ocala; and 2 sisters: Rita Murteza, Venice, FL; and Judith Brazee, Auburn, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.

