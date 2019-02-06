Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian T. Connell


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian T. Connell Obituary
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Marian T. Connell, age 92 years, of Beverly Hills, will be celebrated 10:00 AM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She was born June 19, 1926 in Waterbury, Connecticut to Peter and Angeline Porto and came to Beverly Hills in 1986 from there. Mrs. Connell passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 in Ocala.
She worked in quality control for a parts manufacturer. Mrs. Connell was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where she assisted with the Hospitality Ministry and a member of SHARE.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Edward F. Connell (December 16, 1998) and a brother: Lawrence Porto. Surviving are her son, Joseph P. Durante, Ocala; and 2 sisters: Rita Murteza, Venice, FL; and Judith Brazee, Auburn, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now